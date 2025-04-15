Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens with modern look; passengers cheer smooth, spacious and crowd-free experience – Pics

After being shut for nine months following a canopy collapse during heavy rains in June 2024, Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is fully operational from today, April 15, bringing relief to commuters.

Fliers have taken to social media to express their happiness over the “seamless transition” and the fact that the terminal isn't “jam-packed”.

A user named Hitanshu Gandhi shared a couple of images and wrote: “Extremely proud of @DelhiAirport. Very seamless transition from T2 to T1. Lots of cooperation by all agencies, including @CISFHQrs. Super seamless. (sic)”

One of the images captures the interior of Terminal 1, showcasing a bright, modern, and spacious setup. Passengers are seen moving through security checks in an organised and efficient manner. The seamless transition from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 is evident, with effective crowd management, minimal congestion, and visible coordination among all involved agencies.

The official X account of Delhi Airport also responded to Hitanshu's tweet and wrote: “Dear Hitanshu, Thank you so much for your appreciation. We are pleased to know about your seamless experience at Delhi Airport. We thrive on ensuring convenience for our passengers in collaboration with all agencies. Your feedback motivates us to continually enhance our (1/2).”







With the reopening of Terminal 1 (T1), all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 (T2) will be shifted to T1. This move will facilitate the planned refurbishment of T2, which is expected to take approximately three to four months.



IGI Airport Delhi: Key Things To Know The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), India's largest airport and operated by DIAL, has three terminals – T1, T2 and T3 – and four runways. Currently, T1 and T2 are used only for domestic flights.

As T2 closes to carry out maintenance works from today, April 15, and one runway is already shut for maintenance works, all domestic flight operations will now be moved to T1.

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said it was reaching out to all its passengers informing them about the change in terminals.

It is also recommended that all passengers who are heading to the airport to catch their flights use the PNR to confirm the departure and arrival terminals of their flights.

“The airline is reaching out to all passengers and their respective travel agents through SMS, calls, and emails to notify them. IndiGo recommends retrieving PNR on the airline's website or mobile app to check departure/arrival terminal before heading to the airport,” it said in a statement.

Akasa Air also announced on Monday that it will move all its flight operations to Terminal 1 from April 15. “Our teams are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of our operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1,” it said.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said that T3 and T1 would be able to handle passenger traffic on Monday and emphasised that congestion would be unlikely due to the closure of T2.

The newly opened T1 reportedly has 100 check-in counters – 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in and self-service – and 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for smoother security checks, DIAL had said.

The terminal has been expanded from 55,740 sq m to 2,06,950 sq m.