1 min read.Updated: 25 Feb 2022, 10:56 PM ISTLivemint
Russia foreign minister Sergei Lavrov today said that Moscow was ready for talks with Kyiv if the Ukrainian army stops fighting
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia continues to move forward to encircle the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, even as the Ukrainian army trying to putting up a tough fight in an attempt to resist and block the advance.
