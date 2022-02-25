OPEN APP
News / 'Not just Ukraine, Russia too can lay down arms': Mahindra on Lavrov's talks condition with Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia continues to move forward to encircle the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, even as the Ukrainian army trying to putting up a tough fight in an attempt to resist and block the advance. 

As the war continues in Ukraine, Russia foreign minister Sergei Lavrov today said that Moscow was ready for talks with Kyiv if the Ukrainian army stops fighting.

"We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Commenting on this, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra suggested that not only Ukraine but Russia can too lay down its arms and can go back to negotiating tables.   

“Yes. Both sides can lay down arms. Back to the table, please. Show us some light at the end of the tunnel…The world deserves some respite after a pandemic," he posted on Twitter.

