‘Not Modi’s idea of India': French actor says she was held hostage at Goa house
A French actor has claimed that she was held hostage at her bungalow. She has now left the property
A 75-year-old French actor, who had alleged she was held hostage in her own home in North Goa over a property dispute, said she has left the premises and that she is disappointed despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to create a tourism-friendly image of India.
