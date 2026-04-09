‘Lebanon not part of the deal?’ Conflicting claims puts Iran-US, Israel truce in danger - Here's who said what

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States appeared to be weakening on Thursday, as Tehranthreatening to resume hostilities as Israel continued heavy strikes in Lebanon.

Washington and Tehran on Tuesday both claimed ‘victory’ after agreeing to a two-ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East conflict. But things went soar as Israel carried out deadly strikes on neighboring Lebanon -- including in densely packed central Beirut, biggest attack since the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah joined the war in early March. At least 182 people were killed and nearly 900 wounded on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

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Hezbollah responded on Thursday, saying it had fired rockets towards Israel and accusing it of violating the US-Iran truce, which was agreed late Tuesday.

The deal now appears to hinge on the Lebanon issue. Here’s a look at what different sides said about Lebanon while the agreement was being worked out.

Pakistan Late on Tuesday, after the ceasefire agreement was drafted, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted about it saying the two-week truce covers the entire region, specifically mentioning Lebanon.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” Sharif wrote on the social media platform X.

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Israel A few hours later Israel had said it supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes, however, specifically mention that ‘the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office stated, Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world.

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“The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.

The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” the post mentions

Iran After the deadly attack on Lebanon, Abbas Araghchi reposted Shehbaz Sharif’s message on Wednesday, drawing attention to the section referring to Lebanon.

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“The Iran-US Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Arghchi wrote.

“The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that fighting would start again if Israel does not observe the ceasefire in Lebanon. “If the aggressions against dear Lebanon are not stopped immediately, we will do our duty and give a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region,” it said.

The United States On the context, both Donald Trump and JD Vance said the ‘Lebanon was never part of their deal’

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“Because of Hezbollah, they were not included in the deal,” Trump told the public broadcaster PBS. “That’ll get taken care of, too. It’s all right.”

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt echoed the US president’s comment later on Wednesday.

“ Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire that has been relayed to all parties involved in the ceasefire,” she told reporters.

Similarly, US Vice President JD Vance firmly discarded the claims of Lebanon being a part of the truce talks between Washington and Tehran and noted that the ceasefire was aimed at a focus on Iran, and American allies--both Israel and the Gulf Arab states.

"We never made that promise. We never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states."

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Will the truce talks fall apart? Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appeared to threaten the ceasefire, posting on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable".

Ghalibaf listed three alleged US violations of the truce plan: the continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace, and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.

Adding to the fragility of the truce -- agreed hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump -- a senior US official said Iran's 10-point plan was not the same set of conditions the White House had agreed to in order to pause the war.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned they would "fulfil our duty and deliver a response" if Israel did not cease its strikes, while Hezbollah said it had a "right" to respond.

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Responding to it, Vance said, "If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart...over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice."

More than 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel launched airstrikes and a ground invasion last month, local officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)