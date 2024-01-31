Tamil Nadu news: 'Temple not picnic, or tourist spot': Madras HC bars non-Hindus from entering beyond flagpole
Hindus have the right to practice their religion, says Madras High Court, directs installation of boards in temples prohibiting non-Hindus beyond the 'Kodimaram' area.
The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department to install boards stating non-Hindus will not permitted beyond the 'Kodimaram' (flagpole) area of the Palani temple (Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple) and its sub-temples.
