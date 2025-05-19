‘Not surprised with Turkey’, Vikram Misri tells Parliament committee, sees no normalisation of ties soon

India's foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri on Monday, while briefing the Parliamentary panel on the the conflict between India and Pakistan that escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, said that Turkey had traditionally not been a supporter of India.

“Turkey made it's stand very clear in its support to Pakistan, and historically, we are not really surprised by what Turkey did. We do not see the relations between India and Turkey becoming normalised in the near future," Misri told the members, according to sources.

Turkey has been facing India's wrath ever since it expressed open support for Pakistan when India struck nine terrorist camps in the country and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. The strikes came after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives in April.

No nuclear threats in India-Pak conflict At the briefing, Vikram Misri also informed the panel that the conflict between India and Pakistan was always in the conventional domain, highlighting that there was no nuclear signaling by Islamabad, PTI quoted sources as saying.

In response to questions over Trump's repeated claims that his administration played a key role in escalating the India-Pakistan tensions, Foreign Secretary Misri further reaffirmed the government’s position that the decision to halt military operations on May 10 was made bilaterally between the two neighbouring countries.

Turkey faces backlash Turkey has been at the receiving end ever since it expressed open support for India's rival, and criticised Operation Sindoor. Starting from Indian academia to tourism, fruit trade and aviation — major sectors of the West Asian nation have been reeling from India's wrath.

Turkey and Azerbaijan bookings dip According to a statement from MakeMyTrip on May 14, flight bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60 per cent over the past week, while cancellations have jumped 250 per cent. Advertisement

“Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Türkiye decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period. In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” a company spokesperson said.

