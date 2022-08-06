‘Not useful’: Telangana CM to skip NITI Aayog meet, chaired by PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 05:23 PM IST
- Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip the August 7 NITI Aayog meeting. He said the meeting is ‘not useful’
Listen to this article
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip the August 7 NITI Aayog meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, because “it is not useful". In a letter to PM Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will not be a part of the NITI Aayog meeting as a mark of protest. “I will not be a part of the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog which is going to be held in Delhi tomorrow, as a mark of protest," Chandrasekhar Rao said.