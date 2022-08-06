Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip the August 7 NITI Aayog meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, because “it is not useful". In a letter to PM Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will not be a part of the NITI Aayog meeting as a mark of protest. “I will not be a part of the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog which is going to be held in Delhi tomorrow, as a mark of protest," Chandrasekhar Rao said.

In his letter to PM Modi, the Telangana chief minister expressed anguish against the Central government, saying the states were not being given "flexibility to design and modify schemes based on their needs & conditions to ensure maximum benefit to people".

The letter by Chandrasekhar Rao goes on to add: "I find the center micro-managing schemes, giving complete go by to state-specific needs which are best left to individual states."

PM Narendra Modi will chair the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that the NITI Aayog meeting will pave the way for a new era of collaboration between the Centre and the states.

The Sunday NITI Aayog meeting will be the first physical meeting of the seventh governing council after July 2019 and its members include all the chief ministers.

The PMO said in a statement that as the country commemorates 75 years of its independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in a spirit of cooperative federalism.

"In the drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog will be held on August 7 and this will pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between Centre and states/Union territories," it said in a statement.

The prime minister is the chairperson of the government's apex policy thinktank.

