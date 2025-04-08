Not Zomato or Google, this is the best company to work in India, according to LinkedIn

As India’s job landscape transforms, a new generation of workers is prioritising learning and adaptability over static roles. LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Companies list reflects this shift, spotlighting 25 workplaces in India that are actively helping professionals grow — through upskilling, internal mobility, and future-ready career paths.

Leading the list is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a tech and consulting giant with major footprints in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. TCS is recognised for fostering talent in system administration and software engineering roles. Accenture follows closely, with a strong demand for enterprise software and a robust presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Infosys, ranked third, offers a wide range of consulting and engineering jobs, while Fidelity Investments in Bengaluru and Chennai focuses on AI and SDLC expertise. In fifth place, Cognizant continues to attract IT and development professionals across Hyderabad and Chennai.

Oracle and JPMorgan Chase rank sixth and seventh respectively, with Oracle leaning into AI and software development, and JPMorgan offering roles in investment banking and IT. Amazon, eighth on the list, remains a top destination for software engineers and AI specialists.

Tech giant Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) takes ninth, spotlighting roles in mobile development and media, while DTCC rounds out the top ten with a focus on IT and business operations in Chennai.

The second half of the list features major players like Capgemini, Salesforce, and Synopsys Inc., each offering strong engineering and IT growth. Automotive firm Continental and banks like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley continue to invest in tech skills and financial services training.

Emerging leaders like ServiceNow, Stripe, Atlassian, and MSCI Inc. also make the cut, reflecting the importance of product management, fintech, and analytics in India’s future job market.

Eli Lilly and Company, with its pharma-tech focus, and American Express, blending finance with AI, round off the list.