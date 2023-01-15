Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13 beta 2: Here are new features

liveCarl Pei’s Nothing has started rolling out the second beta update of Android 13. The company has announced Nothing OS 1.5 beta 2 for beta testers. If you have enrolled in the company’s beta program and are willing to install, you can download the update from the Settings app on your device. The update is 127MB in size and is available as an OTA.

