Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13 beta 2: Here are new features

liveCarl Pei’s Nothing has started rolling out the second beta update of Android 13. The company has announced Nothing OS 1.5 beta 2 for beta testers. If you have enrolled in the company’s beta program and are willing to install, you can download the update from the Settings app on your device. The update is 127MB in size and is available as an OTA.
Nothing OS 1.5 beta 2 new features
Nothing OS 1.5 beta 2 new features
Users will also get an advanced auto-brightness algorithm with cleaner Camera app UI and animation. The update also comes with bug fixes and promises increased system stability.
A brand new handcrafted glyph ringtone and notification soundpack of a slightly different style!
A new collection of minimalist wallpapers are now available in the customization menu on the homescreen.
Lockscreen shortcut customizations! Choose to display shortcuts for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.
Easily switch between data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.
Smoother animation when transitioning the display between on and off (regardless if Always on Display status).
Improved the display auto-brightness algorithm.
The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS.
The pop-up view has been brought back with some interaction improvements.
Improved Camera app UI and animations. Improved battery life.
Increased system stability and bug fixes
Nothing has yet not announced when the stable Android 13 will be rolled out to Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. But the company is expected to release one or more beta updates before finally rolling out the stable version.
