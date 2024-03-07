Five diners at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram were hospitalised after being served dry ice instead of mouth freshener, causing vomiting and burning sensation

Haryana's Gurugram district food safety officer issued a show-cause notice to the Laforestta cafe-cum-restaurant pertaining to a case that surfaced a few days ago where five people were allegedly served dry ice in an apparent mix-up of mouth freshener, reported NDTV.

In the reported incident, five people who had asked for mouth freshener at the cafe were instead given dry ice, which made them vomit blood. They all reported a burning sensation in their mouths.

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide and is used as a cooling agent. It is toxic if consumed directly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manager of Laforestta Cafe, located in Gurugram's Sector 90, was arrested on Tuesday, and a notice was issued to the eatery following the incident.

The notice read, "You are hereby directed to provide a complete list of food articles that were served on that day to the consumers and to inform why and how the incident took place... it appears that you are not complying with the hygienic conditions as proposed in the FSS Act and there has been serious negligence on your part regarding maintaining of food safety."

On March 6, the officials informed NDTV that the notice served a day before to the eatery asked for a response within 15 days. The notice demanded the reason as to why its licence should not be cancelled or suspended.

ACP Manesar Surender Sheoran said, "On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot, and the (people who were admitted) lodged a complaint and said they had gone to Laforestta restaurant. After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital."

The ACP further informed that a case under Sections 328 and 120B has been registered against the staff and the restaurant owner, while the restaurant manager has been arrested. The probe is underway in this case. According to the complaint lodged by one of the five diners, Ankit Kumar, with his wife and his friends, had gone to the Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 on the night of March 3. Earlier, police informed that two of the five people were still hospitalised.

The video of the incident is trending on social media, where one of the men started vomiting on the restaurant floor while a woman put ice in her mouth, repeatedly saying, "It's burning." After consuming the mouth freshener, all of them were seen screaming and crying in pain and discomfort.

