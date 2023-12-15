Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / November air traffic up 9% to 12.7 mn passengers; Akasa Air most punctual

November air traffic up 9% to 12.7 mn passengers; Akasa Air most punctual

Anu Sharma

SpiceJet witnessed the highest level of In passenger load factor at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October.

File photo of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Spending on travel currently forms the bulk of spending allowed under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

The domestic air traffic in India rose 9% year-on-year to 12.7 million passengers, as per data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In passenger load factor or capacity utilization, SpiceJet witnessed the highest level at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October. India's largest airline IndiGo’s passenger load factor was at 85.6% as compared to 83.3% in the month earlier.

IndiGo recorded a market share of 61.8% in November while the second spot was held by Air India at 10.5%. SpiceJet recorded a jump in market share on account of induction of aircraft on wet lease at 6.2% as compared to 5% in October.

India's youngest airline Akasa Air was the most punctual in November with on-time performance of 78.2% while SpiceJet was the least punctual at 41.8%.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.