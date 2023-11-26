"Nothing lasts forever. Not even the cold November rain..." — X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with videos showing rainfall and thunderstorm in parts of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra early Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the social media users posted: "Early morning 5 am the sky was going crazy with sleet hitting the earth with thunder. Something never seen before in Mumbai in this month NOVEMBER RAIN."

Another user shared a video showing "Thunderstorms..Raining in Andheri". Another said, "And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold #NovemberRain ⛈️🌩️"

Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant. There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.

The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Sunday. The weather department also issued an orange alert in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad and Jalna.

Light rainfall has also been predicted in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Gujarat also witnessed unseasonal rainfall in many parts of the state since Sunday morning. Hailstones also fell in many places accompanied by sporadic downpours.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning, Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall, Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall, Rajkot (6mm) on Sunday morning.

The meteorological department was quoted by PTI as saying, "Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds."

In a press release on Sunday, the IMD said, "...isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and hailstorm activities" is likely to occur in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on Sunday, November 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

