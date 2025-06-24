Novo Nordisk preparing to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India
Jessica Jani 5 min read 24 Jun 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
Ahead of the launch, the firm has taken steps to amplify its production capacities to ensure adequate supply, and believes that its position as a market leader for insulin products in the country could give it an edge.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is betting on its insulin leadership in India to dominate the country's $25-billion anti-obesity drug market with the imminent launch of its weight-loss therapy, a top company official said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story