Novo Nordisk launches weight loss drug Wegovy priced at ₹17,345 per month
Summary
Novo Nordisk is banking on its pen-filled device and insulin leadership in India to gain a strong market share despite competitor Eli Lilly’s early mover advantage, and future competition from cheaper generics.
Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy (Semaglutide) in India on Tuesday, ahead of a patent expiry next year, which will see generic versions flooding the Indian market.
