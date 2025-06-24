Novo Nordisk launches weight loss drug Wegovy priced at ₹17,345 per month

The drug will be available in a pen-filled device in five doses—starting with 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. The first three doses are priced at ₹4,336 for a single dose and ₹17,345 monthly, while the 1.7 mg dose is priced at ₹24,280 per month and the 2.4 mg at ₹26,015 monthly.