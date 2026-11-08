Now BIS trains its guns on root canal treatment materials

New Delhi: With more than 15 million root canal treatments estimated to be performed in the country every year, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has proposed revised specifications for materials used in the procedure, two government officials said.
New Delhi: With more than 15 million root canal treatments estimated to be performed in the country every year, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has proposed revised specifications for materials used in the procedure, two government officials said.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just released draft norms for both root canal filling materials and the sealers used to seal the canals. The objective is to standardise material sizes, improve their X-ray visibility, and introduce a common colour-coding and labelling system so that the dentist can more easily select the right product for the procedure.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just released draft norms for both root canal filling materials and the sealers used to seal the canals. The objective is to standardise material sizes, improve their X-ray visibility, and introduce a common colour-coding and labelling system so that the dentist can more easily select the right product for the procedure.
The revised standards are intended to reduce variation between manufacturers and improve clinical decision-making. The materials would have to show up clearly on X-rays, so dentists can check they have been placed correctly. Standardised numerical and colour coding would also make it easier to differentiate between the various product sizes.
The move comes as there is increasing evidence of product inconsistencies on the market. A 2025 study of four root canal sealers found substantial differences in properties (flow, X-ray visibility, and solubility), with some products failing to meet the relevant international ISO standards.
India’s market for root canal filling and sealing materials was valued at $24.48 million in 2025, underscoring the importance of common quality standards in this area of dental care.
The first official said the proposals are in two draft Indian standards: one for materials that fill root canals, and one for sealing materials used in root canal procedures and other dental treatments.
“The revised standards aim to help dentists select filling materials according to different root canal requirements. Specifying radiopacity will make the materials visible on X-ray images, helping dentists assess their placement,” said the second official cited above.
The draft proposals also specify requirements for product marking, labelling, packaging and instructions for use, to ensure that manufacturers provide consistent information about their products.
The standards on sealing materials also cover their use in conventional root canal procedures and other treatments, including apexification, perforation filling, resorption treatment and retrograde root-end filling.
“Root canal treatment requires precision, as the materials used to fill and seal the root canals play an important role in the procedure,” said Dr Pawan Kumar, a dentist and director of Delhi-based DentMarc Dental Clinic. “Standardising their dimensions, radiopacity and identification systems can help dentists select the appropriate materials and assess their placement through dental X-rays.”
Kumar said clearer specifications and better instructions from manufacturers could ease some of the confusion dentists face when working with different materials. Calling it a useful step towards more consistent practice, he added that a good result still depended on the dentist’s expertise and the treatment as a whole.
Queries sent to the spokesperson of the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered.