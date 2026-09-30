New Delhi: Top civil servants have been tasked with holding a series holding a series of meetings on the lines of Chintan Shivir of union cabinet ministers in early October to reduce compliances for businesses and speed up delivery of flagship welfare schemes ahead of crucial state elections, according to three people aware of the matter. Department secretaries have been told to convert political priorities into actionable reforms after a two-day ministerial retreat chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week,
Now, Centre tasks secretaries to hold Chintan Shivir to brainstorm reforms, improve welfare scheme delivery
SummaryThe Union government has directed ministry secretaries to conduct Chintan Shivir (brainstorming) sessions in early October to translate high-level ministerial goals into ground-level reforms.
New Delhi: Top civil servants have been tasked with holding a series holding a series of meetings on the lines of Chintan Shivir of union cabinet ministers in early October to reduce compliances for businesses and speed up delivery of flagship welfare schemes ahead of crucial state elections, according to three people aware of the matter. Department secretaries have been told to convert political priorities into actionable reforms after a two-day ministerial retreat chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week,
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.