Now, ‘Einstein visa’ applicant facing 10-year retrogression in US Green Card process. Here's why3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Indian professionals seeking Green Cards in the US face a 10-year retrogression for EB-1 visas, causing setbacks.
In an unexpected turn of events, the dreams of thousands of skilled Indian professionals in the US seeking Green Cards have hit a roadblock. Renowned for its swift processing, the EB-1 route for individuals with exceptional talents or academic achievements has been a beacon of hope. However, the latest US Department of State's visa bulletin for August 2023 has unveiled a jolting 10-year retrogression for Indian EB-1 applicants, pushing the final action date back to January 1, 2012, from February 1, 2022.