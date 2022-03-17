A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab , Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23 March, Shaheed Diwas.

People of Punjab will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp, the new Punjab CM said.

"99 per cent of people are honest, because of 1 per cent the system breaks down," said Mann.

Taking to Twitter, Mann wrote, “On the day of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom we will issue anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send me a video / audio recording of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt."

ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਦਿਨ 'ਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ anti-corruption ਹੈਲਪਲਾਈਨ ਨੰਬਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਉਹ ਮੇਰਾ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਨੰਬਰ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਜੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਤੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਮੰਗੇ, ਉਸਦੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ/ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਿੰਗ ਕਰਕੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਭੇਜ ਦੇਣਾ। ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੁਣ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲੇਗਾ। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Mann said that he will make a big announcement on promises made during the run-up to the Assembly election.

Among its poll promises, the popular ones are ₹1,000 to all adult women, 300 units of free electricity per month for every household.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating Congress, the SAD-BSP combine, Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.