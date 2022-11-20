NPCI in talks with RBI on volume cap deadline to 30%2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 09:43 PM IST
- Back in November 2022, the NPCI had proposed a 30 per cent volume cap for third-party app providers (TPAP) to avoid concentration risk
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is holding talks with the Reserve Bank of India on the implementation of its proposed 31 December deadline for limiting the volume cap of players. The deadline is to limit the cap of players to 30 per cent. NPCI runs the UPI digital pipeline. Currently, there’s no cap on volume and Google Pay and PhonePe hold the market share of about 80 per cent.