NPCI in talks with RBI on volume cap deadline to 30%

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is holding talks with the Reserve Bank of India on the implementation of its proposed 31 December deadline for limiting the volume cap of players. The deadline is to limit the cap of players to 30 per cent. NPCI runs the UPI digital pipeline. Currently, there’s no cap on volume and Google Pay and PhonePe hold the market share of about 80 per cent.

