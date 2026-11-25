New Delhi: The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, two government officials said.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
NPPA examines extending drug margin caps beyond cancer medicines to other therapies
SummaryThe exercise comes amid growing scrutiny of healthcare costs, with state drug regulators flagging excessive markups not just on medicines but also on medical devices and hospital consumables.
New Delhi: The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, two government officials said.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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