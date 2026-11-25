New Delhi: The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, two government officials said.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
New Delhi: The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, two government officials said.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
The exercise follows Supreme Court directions urging the government to look beyond cancer medicines and curb excessive markups across other therapeutic segments. In October, the Centre capped trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) on 137 non-scheduled cancer drugs. The move, effective 9 November, reduced retail prices by 70-93% for patients.
The review has implications for India’s $60-billion pharmaceutical industry, which is known as the pharmacy of the world for supplying low-cost generics and vaccines globally. It also comes amid growing scrutiny of healthcare costs, with state drug regulators flagging excessive markups not just on medicines but also on medical devices and hospital consumables. In September, Mint reported that Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had flagged markups of up to 2,841% on products such as intravenous sets and syringes in private hospitals.
State drug regulators, including those in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, have also written to the pricing authority flagging high prices of medical devices, consumables and critical drugs.
“We are supportive of Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for all medicines—including cardiology and diabetes drugs—provided it is a balanced approach that allows the industry to survive,‘’ said Anil Matai, director general of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI). “The focus should be on areas where there is a genuine issue, such as high-value antibiotics where margins are excessively high, sometimes reaching 90%, and where misuse is occurring.”
In an October 5 letter, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration commissioner Roshan Jacob urged the NPPA to cap trade margins. Inspections across 214 hospital pharmacies in 22 medical colleges and 30 government and private hospitals had found pharmacies charging patients up to 67 times, or 6,623%, more than their procurement costs across 167 life-saving medicines and medical devices.
The challenge for regulators is that excessive margins are not necessarily spread uniformly across a therapeutic category. Antibiotics and anti-diabetes medicines, for instance, cover dozens of formulations, with unusually high markups often concentrated in a handful of products rather than across an entire class.
“In a category like antibiotics, we have oral tablets, injectables, and liquid formulations. Out of 30 antibiotics, perhaps only five may have an issue of high margins while the rest do not. We have to examine every category not just by therapy, but also by route of administration, while ensuring uninterrupted availability,” one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.
A key hurdle in assessing non-scheduled drugs is the absence of comprehensive market data. While the NPPA tracks retail pharmacy sales through third-party market researcher Pharmarack, some injectables and specialty drugs are supplied directly by manufacturers to hospitals, bypassing retail market audits.
“Because private hospitals and institutional stockists rarely disclose procurement records, retail datasets capture only a fraction of the actual market size in terms of sales value, leaving regulators with partial visibility,” the official added.
Enforcement challenges
For non-scheduled drugs, manufacturers are permitted to increase MRP by up to 10% annually over the preceding price. Regulators also face enforcement challenges within hospitals, particularly in the case of consumables such as syringes and intravenous sets.
“Even if trade margins on consumables are capped, hospitals, which fall outside the NPPA’s regulatory remit, can bill patients for higher quantities or raise bed, nursing, and consultation fees to protect revenues, diluting financial relief for patients,” the official said.
Queries emailed to the Department of Pharmaceuticals spokesperson and the NPPA chairman on Saturday, and to Max, Apollo, Fortis and Medanta hospitals, as well as the Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan drug authorities on Monday, remained unanswered till press time.
Mandatory disclosures for hospitals
The Uttar Pradesh government is seeking greater transparency in hospital pricing, even as it maintains that fixing prices and capping margins are outside its mandate.
“We will be checking compliance with the local directions we have issued, and we will also query any price-negotiated agreements between manufacturers and hospitals due to legitimate concerns over drug safety,‘’ Jacob told Mint over the phone. “Unlike food, where a person has a choice of what to eat, an ill person must take medicine and is therefore more vulnerable.‘’
“Everything we are doing is in the public interest because a patient, who is dependent on the institution, has a right to an informed choice that we must respect. At that point of need, there should be no exploitation. We are not capping margins or fixing prices, as that is not within our mandate; we are only asking for disclosure in the public interest,” Jacob added.
Still, some industry representatives defend standard trade margins.
“Hospital procurements differ from normal trade channels, as tenders for large quantities usually go for the lowest rates, and most mainstream companies that invest in quality, R&D, and branding follow standard industry margins of 10% to 20% rather than offering huge discounts. While the issue of hospital margins is currently sub judice before the Supreme Court, authorities must examine which specific companies or products are involved,” said Viranchi Shah, national spokesperson of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.
For now, health experts call for transparent oversight. “Capping excessive trade margins on life-saving medicines is a must to make healthcare more affordable and transparent," said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Aakash Healthcare.
"However, hospitals cannot charge patients beyond the printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of any medicine. No hospital or pharmacy is permitted to bill a drug above MRP. Stronger monitoring, transparent procurement and billing practices, and effective regulatory oversight are essential to ensure that patients are not financially exploited,” Chaudhry said.