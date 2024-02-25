NRA’s LaPierre Has to Pay. Too Bad It’s Not for All the Deaths.
The former leader of the National Rifle Association siphoned millions of dollars and now has to return millions. The lives that he stole won’t be so easily replaced.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- When a New York jury delivered a verdict Friday evening against the National Rifle Association and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, my first thoughts were oddly not about the NRA or all the lives destroyed by the gunplay that the organization did so much to foster. I didn’t think of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died by suicide, pulling the trigger on a gun that LaPierre had so desperately urged them to buy (to keep them safe from harm). Instead, I thought about the elephant that LaPierre encountered in Africa, and how the animal provided a capstone to LaPierre’s morbid career.