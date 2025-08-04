NRI willing to return to Punjab village after 11 yrs asks, Is ₹1 crore ‘enough’? Internet reacts: ‘Check tax before…'

An NRI sought suggestions online as he expressed his willingness to return to his home country after 11 years with savings of ₹1 crore. The user in a Reddit post said that he moved to New Zealand when he was 19 but now wants to return back to India permanently with $200K NZD (or ₹1.03 crore) savings.

The Non-Resident Indian stated, “I been living in New zealand since I was 19 and now 30. When I left India (2013) 1 crore seems like a big money. How about these days? Reason I am asking this question because I want to return back to India permanently. Have around $200K NZD in savings, will that be enough to survive in a Punjab village as I own house there.”

He further provided information about his wealth status and income flow. "I own 1 Shopify store which generates around 100K NZD per year (so you can call its a remote job/business)," the NRI added.

The NRI yearning to return to his native state further noted that he owns US stocks worth about $138K NZD.

NRI seeks advice on plans to return to Punjab village with ₹ 1 crore.

‘Check tax situation before….’ A varied range of comments poured in saying, “Depends on your lifestyle.” Another user commended his Shopify store business and said, “Your sales is impressive.”

A third user wrote, “One crore is not retirement money. But if you plan to invest and generate passive income, it can be doable with a descent lifestyle. If you want to do that, I suggest you first identify what you want to do or where you want to invest. Try and see if it works out or generates enough income. Then decide on switching.”

A fourth advice stated, “As someone who lives splits time between India and NZ, you won’t be able to have a NZ like lifestyle if you aren’t planning to do any other job. I would say find a remote job with a NZ company and then move. There are plenty.”