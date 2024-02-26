An ICICI Bank account manager has been accused of duping an NRI woman of ₹ 16 crore. The victim deposited her life savings in ICICI for higher interest and instead fell victim to forged documents and fake accounts, losing all her money.

An Indian woman who used to live in the United States and Hong Kong has accused an account manager at one of the largest private banks in India of engaging in fraudulent activities and duping her of ₹16 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim, Shveta Sharma, who fell prey to ICICI Bank's fraudulent employee, informed BBC that she had transferred money to her bank account in India from her US account to invest in fixed deposits that offered an interest rate of 5.5% to 6% since the interest rate on bank deposits in the US was negligible.

Also read: Value of frauds in banking transactions spiked 10 times in 10 years, shows RBI data She alleged that the bank official, introduced to her by a friend, created “fake accounts, forged her signature, took out debit cards and cheque books in her name", and convinced her to invest in FDs in India just to extort money from her accounts, as per BBC. This went on for four years, from September 2019 to December 2023, until the scam surfaced in early January when another bank employee offered to get better returns on her money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This led to her discovering that all her fixed deposits had vanished and there was a ₹2.5 crore overdraft taken on one of the deposits.

A spokesman for the bank also admitted to the fraud and said, "Whoever is involved will be punished," reported BBC. Despite the bank's assurances to resolve the issue within two weeks, more than six weeks have passed since she raised the complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mobile banking fraud: 4 things to do to keep your account secure The victim, who returned to India in 2016 after living for years in the US and Hong Kong, said, "He gave me fake statements, created a fake email ID in my name and manipulated my mobile number in the bank records so I won't get any withdrawal notifications," reported BBC.

Shveta Sharma opened an NRE account in 2019 meant for non-resident Indians, on the bank official's advice after visiting the ICICI's branch in old Gurugram. She said, "Over a period of four years from September 2019 to December 2023, we deposited our entire life savings of around ₹13.5 crore in the bank," reported BBC.

The woman claimed that she deposited her entire life savings in the bank and presumed that with interest, the sum would have grown to more than ₹16 crore. The fraud continued for so long as she regularly received proper receipts and email statements for all the deposits on the bank's stationery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing sources, BBC reported that ICICI Bank's statement in response to the fraud allegations, states that they have offered to deposit ₹9.27 crore into the victim's account with a lien, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

ICICI spokesperson said, "We have also lodged a complaint with the EOW and we have to wait until the police investigation is complete. She will get all her money back, along with the interest, once her allegation is proven to be true. But unfortunately, she has to wait," reported BBC.

