NSA Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow amid Donald Trump doubling tariffs on India over Russian oil trade

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, in a visit laden with strategic importance amid rising global tensions. The Kremlin released footage showing Doval shaking hands with Putin, though no official details of their conversation have yet been made public.

Doval's trip to Moscow comes as India navigates complex geopolitical terrain, balancing deep-rooted defence and energy ties with Russia against mounting pressure from Western capitals, particularly Washington.

What did NSA Doval discuss in Russia? Before meeting President Putin, Doval held separate talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoigu. Indian officials have indicated that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy and defence — two pillars of the Indo-Russian strategic partnership.

Doval’s visit is also expected to lay the diplomatic groundwork for President Putin’s anticipated visit to India later this year.

How does Trump’s tariff move fit into Doval's Russia visit? Coinciding with Doval’s Moscow visit, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order announcing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total to 50%. The move is widely viewed as a punitive measure in response to India’s continued import of Russian oil — a key revenue source for Moscow amid ongoing sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The new tariff regime is set to take effect in three weeks, adding fresh strain to India–US trade relations.

Washington has argued that countries trading with Russia are indirectly helping fund its military offensive in Ukraine. However, India has repeatedly defended its purchases, saying it turned to Russian oil only after traditional suppliers redirected shipments to Europe following the outbreak of the conflict in 2022.

How has Russia responded to US Tariffs? The Kremlin did not name Trump specifically, but issued a sharp rebuke against attempts to “force countries to sever trading relations” with Russia, labelling such actions “illegitimate.”

Despite Western efforts to curtail Moscow’s export income, Russia has successfully redirected its energy trade to markets like India and China, allowing vital revenue streams to continue flowing.

