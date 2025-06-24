NSA Ajit Doval’s tough message to SCO: ‘Shun double standards’, act firmly against LeT, JeM terror groups

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) security conclave in Beijing on Tuesday, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval made a powerful appeal for member states to “shun double standards” in the fight against terrorism. He called on the SCO to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of cross-border terror, a statement widely interpreted as a direct call to act against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Advertisement

Ajit Doval expressed India’s deep concern over the persistent threat posed by UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates.

Highlighting India’s response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack—where 26 Indian and Nepalese nationals were killed after being segregated on religious grounds by terrorists linked to LeT’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF)—he detailed the launch of Operation Sindoor. This operation aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter future attacks, with Doval emphasising that India’s actions were “measured and non-escalatory.”

The NSA underscored the urgent need for decisive action against these terror groups and their extensive terror ecosystems. He reiterated that any act of terror, including cross-border terrorism, constitutes a crime against humanity. To strengthen regional security cooperation, Doval proposed a “joint information operation” among SCO members to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism effectively.

Advertisement

NSA Ajit Doval’s address called for a unified and uncompromising stance against terrorism, urging SCO nations to bring to justice those responsible for cross-border terror activities. His remarks reflect India’s firm position on the need for collective accountability and robust measures to eradicate terror networks operating in the region.

SCO defence ministers' meeting to be held in China The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting will be held in China's costal city of Qingdao on Wednesday and Thursday, China's defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, will host and speak during the meeting, and defence officials from SCO member states will be in attendance, the ministry said.

The SCO, a Chine-led regional body founded in 2001, has China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian nations as members.