NSE to donate ₹1 crore to families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced to donate ₹1 crore to assist the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, expressing condolences over the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22,2025 where 26 people lost their lives. In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges ₹1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan wrote on X.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, offered free treatment for injured at Reliance foundation hospital in Mumbai.

"We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. Our Relance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured," ANI quoted Ambani.