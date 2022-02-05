National Thermal Power Corporation ( NTPC ) Limited has today said that its 74.88 MW power generation capacity is commercially operational at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of February 5, 2022," said NTPC in a BSE filing.

“With this, commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 54,377.30 MW and 67,832.30 MW respectively," it added.

NTPC is state-run power generating company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.