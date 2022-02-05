OPEN APP
Home / News / NTPC 74.88 MW Solar power plant in Rajasthan goes operational
Listen to this article

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has today said that its 74.88 MW power generation capacity is commercially operational at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. 

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of February 5, 2022," said NTPC in a BSE filing. 

“With this, commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 54,377.30 MW and 67,832.30 MW respectively," it added.

NTPC is state-run power generating company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout