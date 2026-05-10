State-run NTPC Ltd is considering investing about ₹56,000 crore to set up 2.8 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power generation capacity in Bihar through its subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, two people aware of the development said.
NTPC eyes ₹56,000-crore nuclear bet in Bihar, plans 2.8 GW capacity
SummaryState-run NTPC is weighing a ₹56,000 crore investment to set up 2.8 GW nuclear capacity in Bihar, as India accelerates nuclear expansion under the new SHANTI law.
State-run NTPC Ltd is considering investing about ₹56,000 crore to set up 2.8 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power generation capacity in Bihar through its subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, two people aware of the development said.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.