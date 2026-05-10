NTPC eyes ₹56,000-crore nuclear bet in Bihar, plans 2.8 GW capacity

NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC Ltd is considering investing about ₹56,000 crore to set up 2.8 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power generation capacity in Bihar through its subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, two people aware of the development said.
NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC Ltd is considering investing about ₹56,000 crore to set up 2.8 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power generation capacity in Bihar through its subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, two people aware of the development said.
The proposal involves initially setting up two units of 700 megawatts (MW) each, which may later be scaled up with two additional 700 MW units, taking total capacity to 2.8 GW, they said.
The proposal involves initially setting up two units of 700 megawatts (MW) each, which may later be scaled up with two additional 700 MW units, taking total capacity to 2.8 GW, they said.
The required capital expenditure for 1 MW of nuclear power generation capacity is about ₹20 crore. NTPC is conducting a feasibility study for the proposed site in Banka district of Bihar.
"The standard capacity of NTPC's nuclear power plants would be 2x700 MW. However in Bihar, the company would look at expanding the proposed plant's capacity to four units with 700 MW each," said one of the two people mentioned above.
As of May 2026, India operates 25 nuclear reactors across seven plants with an installed capacity of 8.88 GW. According to the Central Electricity Authority, about 6,600 MW of nuclear capacity is under construction and targeted for completion by 2031-32. Another 7,000 MW is under various stages of planning and approval. The nuclear push has gathered pace amid India’s energy transition and energy security goals.
Queries mailed to NTPC remained unanswered till press time.
Multi-state ambitions
The Maharatna company has also finalized plans for setting up nuclear power units in two more states. Feasibility studies are expected to conclude soon, following which NTPC will approach the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) for approvals.
Under the process, the Standing Site Selection Committee of the DAE reviews proposals and, if found technically feasible, forwards them to the AEC for further clearance.
After approvals, nuclear projects typically take at least six years to complete, according to industry standards.
NTPC is exploring nuclear opportunities in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Rajasthan JV
NTPC’s joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd—Anu Shakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI)—is developing a 4×700 MW nuclear power project in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, called the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP).
NTPC holds a 49% stake in ASHVINI, while NPCIL owns 51%. The JV will develop only this Rajasthan project. Going ahead, NTPC will independently develop its future nuclear projects through NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd.
NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd was set up in January last year.
Established in 1975 as a thermal power generator, NTPC has diversified into multiple energy sources. The company currently has a group installed capacity of 89,805.30 MW across coal, gas, hydro and solar power, according to its website.
Global tie-ups
Last month, NTPC signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French energy major Électricité de France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear projects in India.
The MoU establishes a framework to jointly assess collaboration, including understanding EDF’s EPR (European Pressurised Reactor) technology and its suitability for Indian requirements, maximizing localization, examining economic and tariff aspects and providing technical support, the company said in a statement dated 8 April.
NTPC is also in discussions with several other global players, another person said.
Policy push
Last December, Parliament approved the 'Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025' (Shanti), which allows companies and joint ventures to build, own, operate or decommission nuclear power plants in India.
The legislation is expected to unlock private and foreign investments and help India achieve its target of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
As a non-fossil fuel source, nuclear power is seen as critical to India’s decarbonization pathway while ensuring grid stability, given its non-intermittent nature compared with renewable energy.
An EY report noted that India’s nuclear sector holds significant potential for ensuring energy security and cost-effectiveness, positioning it as a reliable base-load power source. The report also highlighted emerging investment opportunities, including hybrid models and technological innovation.