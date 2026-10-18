NTPC targets 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047: Water, land, seismic safety and other factors that matter in site selection

The NTPC is planning to initiate feasibility studies in a number of Indian states for proposed nuclear power projects as part of its drive to expand the generate of enegry from non-fossil-fuel sources to at least 2 GW by 2032, PTI reported citing a senior official.

The NTPC, as part of its energy diversification strategy, is targeting to set up 30 GW of nuclear projects in the country to contribute to the government's ambitious 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047, as per PTI.

A senior official told the news agency that studies in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha have been carried out, and it will start looking for more locations in other states.

Banka in Bihar, Basai in Madhya Pradesh and Nabarangpur in Odisha, the official said, adding, "More states will be explored as the vision is 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. Of course, Uttar Pradesh is on our list along with more states. We will conduct feasibility studies soon."

He also revealed that the company's plan is to set up an average project having 1,400 MW with two units of 700 MW each.

For a state government, the key question is whether it can offer a technically suitable, environmentally acceptable, and socially feasible site.

Here are the key factors the NTPC will examine:

1. Continuous availability of cooling water The ready and uninterrupted supply of water is one of the biggest deciding factors, since conventional nuclear reactors need large, dependable water supplies for cooling as well as heat rejection.

Thus, the sites need to be near perennial rivers or reservoirs, or have access to coaster seawater. It should also be ensured that water remains available during droughts and summer months. Competing requirements for drinking water, irrigation, and other industrial needs have to be ascertained.

2. Land availability, population density The NTPC has to look for a sufficiently large, contiguous site with clear ownership and which will also be able to accommodate the plant and its safety-related areas.

Adequate land has to be available for reactor units, auxiliary facilities and cooling infrastructure. The population density around the site should be relatively low. The potential project should lead to limited displacement of villages, homes, or agricultural lands.

3. Environmental impact and regulatory clearances The assessment will also consider the possible environmental impact of the project on forests, wildlife habitats, wetlands, groundwater, air and water quality. The ecologicsl effects of thermal discharges also need to be taken into account.

4. Reliable transport routes, construction infrastructure Equipment like reactor vessels, steam generators, turbines and other heavy components require reliable routes for transportation. The NTPC will be examining the sites' access to railways, highways, ports where relevant, construction materials, skilled labour, accommodation and supporting industrial infrastructure. Sites in extremely remote locations can face higher construction costs and longer project schedules.

5. Geology, earthquakes, and natural hazards A nuclear plant needs detailed examination of the ground beneath and around the proposed site.

As per the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) codal requirement, there should not be any active fault within 5 km radius from the proposed site of an NPP.