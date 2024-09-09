The Nuakhai agricultural festival associated with the new rice crop of the season was celebrated on September 8. Check whether schools and banks are closed today.

The Odisha government declared September 9 as a public holiday on for all government, government-aided and private schools on the occasion of Nuakhai festival.

Nuakhai festival was celebrated on September 8, Sunday. The state government declared the day followed by the festival as a holiday for the school students.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that all state government offices, magisterial courts, and educational institutions will remain shut on September 9 for Nuakhai festival.

Banks open or closed? Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued a notice declaring that all the banks and other financial institutions across the state will remain closed on September 9. A formal notification in this regard was issued by the Odisha Government.

What is Nuakhai? People of Western Odisha typically observe the Nuakhai agricultural festival associated with the new rice crop of the season.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes for the festival. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Droupadi Murmu stated, "I extend my heartfelt greetings of Nuakhai to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha. Nuakhai is a great festival of our agriculture-based life. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to the farmers of the country. I wish that this festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

On the auspicious occasion, Odisha CM launched the CM Kisan Yojana for which CM Kisan Portal- Farmer Odisha Unified Portal- has been setup. Extending wishes for the festival the CM in a post on X said, “The launch of CM Kisan Yojana on the auspicious occasion of Odisha's agricultural Ganparb, Holy Nuankhai, is a moment of joy for all of us. Launched CM Kisan Portal, Farmer Odisha Unified Portal for the benefit of farmers. Keeping in mind the overall development of the farmers, our government has launched the CM Kisan Yojana."