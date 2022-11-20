The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is now under the control of Russia, has come under the shelling allegedly by the Ukrainian forces. Despite the shelling at the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant, no radiation leak has been detected. According to the reports, fifteen shells were fired at the nuclear power plant's facilities. An official said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the nuclear power plant for two consecutive days.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is now under the control of Russia, has come under the shelling allegedly by the Ukrainian forces. Despite the shelling at the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant, no radiation leak has been detected. According to the reports, fifteen shells were fired at the nuclear power plant's facilities. An official said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the nuclear power plant for two consecutive days.
"They shelled not only yesterday, but also today, they are shelling right now," said the official, adding that any artillery attack at the site posed a threat to nuclear safety.
"They shelled not only yesterday, but also today, they are shelling right now," said the official, adding that any artillery attack at the site posed a threat to nuclear safety.
Another official confirmed to TASS that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel, adding that no radioactive emissions had currently been detected. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation of the attack on the nuclear power plant from Ukrainian officials.
Another official confirmed to TASS that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel, adding that no radioactive emissions had currently been detected. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation of the attack on the nuclear power plant from Ukrainian officials.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia occupied shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling. What is interesting is that both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of launching attacks on the power plant and risking a nuclear accident.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia occupied shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling. What is interesting is that both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of launching attacks on the power plant and risking a nuclear accident.
The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times.
The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times.
Ukraine has been under attack from the Russian forces since February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation" in its neighbouring country, prompting a launch of criticism at Moscow from across the world. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, hundreds have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced.
Ukraine has been under attack from the Russian forces since February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation" in its neighbouring country, prompting a launch of criticism at Moscow from across the world. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, hundreds have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.