The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is now under the control of Russia, has come under the shelling allegedly by the Ukrainian forces. Despite the shelling at the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant, no radiation leak has been detected. According to the reports, fifteen shells were fired at the nuclear power plant's facilities. An official said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the nuclear power plant for two consecutive days.

