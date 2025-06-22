Nuclear Arsenal 2025: Russia and US lead with over 5,000 warheads each — Where does India, Pakistan, Israel stand?

Nuclear Arsenal 2025: With the conflict between decade-long foes Israel and Iran escalating further, Israel has confirmed its latest strike on Bushehr — Iran's only operating nuclear power plant.

For over three decades, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has sounded alarms about Iran's nuclear ambitions. “If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time,” Netanyahu had earlier stated, suggesting the timeline could span months, even weeks.

In the wake of such a scenario, a study by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has shown that Russia and US are leading the nuclear arsenal race with over 5,000 warheads each. But, where do Israel, Iran — who have nuclear conflict at the core of its turmoil – rank?

Russia, US lead the race Russia, which has been an active supporter of Iran as Israel and Iran continue to lock horns further, possesses 5,459 warheads.

The US – which pounded three of Iran's nuclear sites earlier in the day, ranks second in the chart of nuclear arsenal — with 5177 warheads, shows the SIPRI report.

The figures effectively mean that USA and Russia together hold nearly 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.

Members of Israeli forces work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran.

As per SIPRI, both are actively modernising their warheads, delivery systems, and production facilities.

China surges ahead China – which ranks third in the list of most powerful militaries in the world — is in the middle of a significant modernisation and expansion of its nuclear arsenal, states SIPRI's report.

In 2024, China is estimated to have increased its nuclear arsenal from 500 to up to 600 warheads.

India ranks above Pakistan As per the SIPRI yearbook 2025, India has 180 nuclear stored warheads as of January 2025, while Pakistan has an estimated 170.

SIPRI’s yearbook also noted that India’s newly developed ‘canisterised’ missiles — which can be transported with mated warheads— could eventually carry nuclear warheads even during peacetime. Once fully operational, these missiles might also be capable of delivering multiple warheads per launch.

Where does Israel feature? Going by the SIPRI yearbook, Israel has a total of 90 nuclear warheads, ranking much behind China, US, but ahead of North Korea.

Nuclear threat from Iran imminent? In the SIPRI Yearbook's list of nations with nuclear arsenal, Iran does not have a mention, or specification of how many warheads it possesses.

