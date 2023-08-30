Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Nuh violence news: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been granted bail in a case involving brandishing of weapon during the Brajmandal yatra
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi who was arrested in connection with the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh has been granted bail, police have informed. Bittu Bajrangi was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad. On Wednesday, the court of judicial magistrate first class Sandeep Kumar granted bail to Bittu Bajrangi.