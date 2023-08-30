Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon

Nuh violence news: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been granted bail in a case involving brandishing of weapon during the Brajmandal yatra

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi who was arrested in connection with the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh has been granted bail, police have informed. Bittu Bajrangi was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad. On Wednesday, the court of judicial magistrate first class Sandeep Kumar granted bail to Bittu Bajrangi.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Bittu Bajrangi is accused of raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh with weapons like swords. According to the FIR, Bittu Bajrangi had also threatened ASP Kundu when he and his supporters were stopped while carrying swords and 'trishuls'.

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 from Faridabad after an FIR against him was registered under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Bittu Bajrangi was later identified through social media posts and arrested. A team of policemen barged into the house with swords and lathis and held Bittu Bajrangi.

In the complaint, Usha Kundu has alleged that the mob started raising slogans when it was stopped. The ASP alleged their weapons were snatched and the cops were manhandled too.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning. On August 1, Bajrangi was arrested by Faridabad police for allegedly making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public, a day after communal clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31.

In the Nuh violence, the police have registered 60 FIRs and as many as 305 people have been arrested. The Vishva Hindu Parishad had issued a statement to clarify that Bajrangi "never had any relation" with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, or other VHP-linked organisations.

(With agency inputs)