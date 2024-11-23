Nuziveedu Seeds Launches High-Yield Short-Duration Paddy Seed NP-8912

Hyderabad, November 20, 2024: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, a leading agricultural innovation company, proudly announces the launch of its latest paddy seed variety, NP-8912. This high-quality seed is designed to deliver exceptional yields in a shorter cultivation period, making it an ideal choice for farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Key Features of NP-8912: High Yielding: Produces abundant, premium-quality rice grains. Short Duration: Requires only 113-118 days to mature. Wide Adaptability: Thrives in various soil types and climatic conditions. Disease Resistance: Resilient against fire blight. Cost-Effective: Offers high returns on investment with minimal input costs. Benefits for Farmers: • Increased Income: Higher yields and premium prices lead to significant profit margins. • Time Efficiency: Shorter cultivation period allows for efficient crop management. • Reduced Risk: Disease resistance minimizes crop losses. • Improved Quality: Produces superior-quality rice grains, meeting market demands. Successful Field Trials: Extensive field trials conducted during Rabi 2023 and Kharif 2024 have demonstrated the exceptional performance of NP-8912. Participating farmers have expressed immense satisfaction with the seed's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality yields. Launch Event: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited officially launched NP-8912 on November 20, 2024, through a live YouTube event. During the event, R&D experts highlighted the key features and benefits of this new seed variety. The event was also live-streamed to various regions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, reaching a wide audience of farmers. Nuziveedu Seeds Limited encourages farmers to adopt NP-8912 to maximize their crop yields and profitability. Representing Nuziveedu Seeds Limited at this event were Sharat Khurana, Chief Strategy Officer; Dr. Devendra Kadian, R&D Head; Dr. Varaprasad, Rice Breeding Head; N. Srinivasa Rao, Crop Manager, and other marketing staff. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

