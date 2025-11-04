NYC mayor election: From banks to post offices, what’s open and what’s closed

As New York City’s mayoral race enters its final stretch, early voting has ended and around five million registered voters are preparing to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, to choose the city’s next leader. While Election Day is not a federal holiday, many residents are wondering how it might affect their regular errands and services.

Here’s a look at what will remain open and closed on Election Day 2025, according to USA Today.

Will post offices remain open? Yes. Since Election Day is not a federal holiday, post offices will remain open, and mail will be delivered as usual across the United States on November 4.

Will shipping services work as usual? According to UPS and FedEx, shipping operations will run normally on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4. All pickup and delivery services will be available, and store locations will remain open for customers. Both companies have confirmed that it will be “business as usual.”

Will banks remain open on Election Day 2025? Yes. Election Day is not a federal holiday, so banks will operate as usual. Most major financial institutions will be open during regular business hours. Customers can also continue to use ATMs, mobile apps, and online banking services without any disruption.

