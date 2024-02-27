NYC Subway Crime Drops 17% in February After Influx of Officers

(Bloomberg) -- A flood of uniformed police officers — about 1,000 additional ones each day — is making a dent in lawlessness on New York City’s subway system, with crime falling 17% in February so far.

The influx comes amid a series of high-profile shootings just two months into the year which has shaken mass-transit riders. A man was fatally shot last month on a 3-line subway train in Brooklyn after trying to subdue a dispute over loud music. Another man was shot and killed on the 4 train in the Bronx on Feb. 12 when an argument between two groups of teenagers turned violent. Most recently, a man was murdered Friday morning on a D train in the Bronx over a dispute with other riders.

The uptick in police presence on the system began at the start of February after officials saw a spike in crime in January when total major felonies jumped by 46.7% — driven by grand larceny incidents — compared with the same month in 2023, according to MTA data. Overall subway crime is up 13% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2023. Such incidents decreased in February following the boost in policing, Michael Kemper, New York Police Department’s chief of transit, told reporters Monday.

“It just goes to show the effect of a New York City cop out there — visible, arresting the right people," Kemper said. “And then crime has a downward turn as we’re seeing and experiencing in February."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority runs the city’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines. The agency needs to boost ridership to increase its revenue collections, but violent incidents on the subway threaten that progress.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!