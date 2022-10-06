Nykaa forges alliance with Dubai's Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM IST
- Nykaa has forged an alliance with Dubai's Apparel Group to expand the countries in Gulf countries
Listen to this article
Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa has signed an alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, Apparel Group. The companies said that the alliance between Nykaa and Apparel Group has been forged to expand businesses in the Gulf countries.