NYT Connections #775 today: Hints, answers, and categories for July 25 puzzle

NYT Connections today: The New York Times’ daily word game Connections is still pulling in millions of players who love a brain teaser that’s both clever and frustrating. Every morning, a new puzzle lands, with 16 random words waiting to be sorted into four connected groups.
Like Wordle, this game is built to share. Players swap their results online, bragging about streaks or commiserating over that one tricky set. The game lets you shuffle the grid, which often helps spot those less obvious links. Each set of four words comes color-coded - yellow is the easiest, followed by green, then blue, with purple being the toughest.
If you wanted a nudge before seeing the full solution, today’s puzzle came with some subtle category hints. For Puzzle #775, the clues were:
Yellow: Discreet
Green: There are 50 of them
Blue: Heard at an MLB game
Purple: Woman in charge
Those little pushes were meant to jog your brain without giving too much away.
NYT Connections #775: Today’s solution revealed
Here is how today’s puzzle broke down:
Hush-hush: MUM, PRIVATE, QUIET, SECRET
State abbreviations: IN, MA, OH, OK
Baseball calls: BALL, FAIR, FOUL, OUT
Queen _: BED, BEE, MARY, MOTHER
Some players found the “Queen _” category tricky, while the baseball terms threw off those who are not sports fans. Still, with a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5 from testers, it was not among the hardest puzzles this week, Mashable reported.
If you stumbled today, don’t sweat it. Another puzzle will drop tomorrow, and you will have a fresh shot at keeping that streak alive.
It is a daily word game where players group 16 words into four categories.
MUM, PRIVATE, QUIET, SECRET; IN, MA, OH, OK; BALL, FAIR, FOUL, OUT; BED, BEE, MARY, MOTHER.
You get four incorrect attempts before the game ends.
The Purple category often uses abstract or unexpected word links.
Yes, it’s available online and through the NYT Games app.
