NYT Connections: Here's all you need to know about June 30 puzzle

Are you fond of word-based games? The New York Times provides a wide range of these brainteasers to keep its readers engaged on a daily basis. Besides being a favourite pastime for some people, these help in growing your vocabulary and sharpening mind skills. One such highly popular game, which has certainly become everyone's favourite, is NYT Connections.

Developed by the media outlet's associate puzzle editor Wynna Liu, this requires readers to search out the “common threads between words”, quite similar to Wordle. The word-based game is reset after midnight and people are treated to a new set of words. If you are one of those hunting for the hints and answers for the June 30, 2025 puzzle (Connections #750), scroll down to get all the required details.

NYT Connections: How to play it? The free-to-play game is a great way to challenge your vocabulary and has created a separate fan base on the internet ever since it was introduced. Readers are treated to a new puzzle each day at midnight. They can play the game on the official website of NYT or its Games app.

In the beginning, it presents you with a grid of 16 words and all that is required is to arrange them into four different groups by figuring the link between them. These groups can be things such as items that people can click, names for research study participants or other words.

For each of the puzzles, there is only one solution, so one must solve it carefully, as there can be words that could fit into more than one category. People are allowed to shuffle the words to understand the links between them.

Each of these groups is colour coded, with yellow being the easiest one to figure out, while blue and green fall in the middle. The most difficult one is the purple group and usually involves wordplay. Players need to pick four words which they think can go together and press Submit. You lose a life for making an incorrect answer. The game is over once you make four mistakes.

Hints for today Yellow – Dental procedures

Green – Metaphors for chaotic or dramatic situations

Blue – Words from David Lynch films titles

Purple – Various meanings associated with “Jet”

Answers

Yellow (Dental additions) - BRIDGE, CROWN, FILLING, VENEER

Green (Metaphors for dramatic or chaotic events) - CIRCUS, ROLLER COASTER, SOAP OPERA, WHIRLWIND

Blue (Words in David Lynch titles) - DRIVE, HIGHWAY, VELVET

Purple (What 'Jet' might refer to) - AIRPLANE, BLACK, HOT TUB NOZZLE, NFL PLAYER

FAQs 1. What's the difficulty level for today's puzzle? According to NYT, it stood at 3.3 out of 5.

2. How to solve NYT Connections? The trick is to start with yellow, which is the simplest and solve the hardest one (purple) later.