NZ Government Wants Mayors to Tighten Belts, Rein in ‘Fantasies’

New Zealand’s government announced a proposal to encourage local councils to invest more in necessary infrastructure and at the same time sent a message to mayors to stop frivolous spending.

Bloomberg
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:40 AM IST
NZ Government Wants Mayors to Tighten Belts, Rein in ‘Fantasies’
NZ Government Wants Mayors to Tighten Belts, Rein in ‘Fantasies’

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government announced a proposal to encourage local councils to invest more in necessary infrastructure and at the same time sent a message to mayors to stop frivolous spending.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown outlined a new Regional Deals framework Thursday in Wellington, saying it is a tool already used in the UK and Australia to build stronger relationships between central and local government. The framework will help coordinate capital investment and will also enable regions to utilize new and existing funding tools to finance infrastructure projects, he said.

“The Government will invite up to five regions to provide straightforward basic proposals for a Regional Deal,” he said. “I’ve made my expectations clear to councils that we are not interested in seeing ratepayers’ money spent on extravagant proposal documents.”

His comments echoed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who in a speech Wednesday challenged local and regional councils to look at how they spend the rates they collect from their citizens. At a time of slowing inflation many councils have announced double-digit increases in their annual levies, often because they have incurred rising costs for non-essential projects like convention centers.

“Ratepayers are sick of the white elephants and non-delivery,” Luxon said. “So, my challenge to all of you is to rein in the fantasies and to get back to delivering the basics brilliantly.”

Luxon said councils need to focus on their own costs and spending because the days of central government handouts are over.

Councils need to “go line by line, stop the wasteful spending, remove the bureaucracy, focus on better customer service, and end the projects that aren’t delivering value for money.” he said.

The government plans to investigate performance benchmarks for local councils, similar to the approach some Australian states apply to their local authorities, which will focus on financial performance and customer service indicators, Luxon said. 

The cabinet has also agreed to consider options to limit council expenditure on “nice-to-haves,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:40 AM IST
HomeNewsNZ Government Wants Mayors to Tighten Belts, Rein in ‘Fantasies’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue