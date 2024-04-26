NZ great Adams hopes other sports follow athletics' prize money plan

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - World Athletics' decision to reward Olympic champions with cash prizes is a sign of progress and can spur other global sports federations to do the same for their athletes, New Zealand shot put great Valerie Adams said on Thursday.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said earlier this month that the governing body would pay athletics gold medallists at the Paris Games $50,000 each from a prize pot of $2.4 million, in a move that signalled the end of 128 years of tradition.

Olympic silver and bronze medal winners in athletics will also receive prize money from the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I think it's great and it's progress. Athletics is a sport in which we don't make a ton of money, unlike cricket or rugby," double Olympic champion Adams told reporters in Bengaluru.

"It's (about) moving in the right direction. We're moving forward as a sport. Our sport is taking the lead in this space.

"I was an athlete myself so I'm totally for it and obviously all the athletes welcome it."

While many athletes hailed a decision that will help offset high costs of training and competition, others questioned it as unfair to sports that cannot afford to do the same.

The British Olympic Association and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations were taken by surprise, while the chief of cycling's global governing body said the plan went against the Olympic spirit and solidarity among federations.

'WORK HARDER'

Rotorua-born Adams said the onus was now on other sports bodies to follow the lead of athletics.

"They need to work harder to make it happen," said the 39-year-old, who is the event ambassador for the TCS World 10K run in the south Indian city.

"It doesn't have to be at the same level (as World Athletics) but, at the end of the day, you can't punish one sport for trying and making it work for their athletes just because you can't make it work for yourself.

"Hopefully this will drive other sporting organisations to go out and find help and find sponsors and be able to give their athletes the same prize money where they can."

The towering Adams, who competed at five Olympics and won two golds, silver and bronze, called time on her career two years ago, having guided New Zealand to their best Olympic haul of 20 medals in Tokyo where she finished third in 2021.

"That was a big haul for us, it was one of our best Olympic Games. I think this year might be a bit more tough. However, for a small country we punch above our weight," Adams said.

"We've done exceptionally well, so I hope for the best. I'll be at the Olympics. New Zealand have targets in place and we'll see what happens.

"Athletics has the potential to bring two (medals). Canoe and kayak is another one where we have strong rowers. Swimming quite possibly, as we have a couple of world champions. Those are probably our top-tier sports."

The Paris Olympics run from July 26-Aug. 11. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

