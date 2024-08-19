NZ’s a2 Milk tumbles to 4-month low as revenue forecast misses expectation

Co sees mid-single digit revenue growth in FY25

Expects IMF market conditions in China to remain challenging

FY24 profit up nearly 8% to NZ$167.6 mln

Shares fall more than 21% to hit their lowest since late April

By Shivangi Lahiri

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shares of New Zealand's a2 Milk Co fell more than 21% on Monday to hit their lowest in four months, as the infant milk formula (IMF) maker forecast weaker-than-expected annual revenue after reporting a near 8% growth in profit for last year.

The company expects a mid-single digit increase in fiscal 2025 revenue with growth affected by IMF supply constraints, which are expected to be resolved in the first half of this financial year.

The forecast was below a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 9% revenue growth.

"China IMF market conditions remain challenging and the company expects a further market value decline in FY25," a2 Milk said in a statement.

The New Zealand-based firm said it was working on options to accelerate access to additional controlled China label IMF registrations to achieve greater market access.

Shares of the company fell as much as 21.4% by 0021 GMT to NZ$6.080, their lowest since late April, and were the top losers on New Zealand's benchmark index, which was down 1%.

For the year ended June 30, 2024, a2 Milk's top money-making segment, China and other Asia, recorded a more than 14% growth in revenue to NZ$1.14 billion, while China label IMF sales jumped 9.5% to NZ$612.3 million.

Total net profit attributable was NZ$167.6 million ($101.11 million), largely in line with an average analysts' estimate of NZ$167.9 million, according to LSEG, and compared with NZ$155.6 million a year ago.

"a2's operational performance in FY24 was strong, especially given broader market declines and the label transition," Citi analysts wrote.

"The FY25 guidance was marginally softer... but given the company's history of underpromising and overdelivering combined with an improving CY24 birth rate outlook, we are of the view that the company continues to track along nicely." ($1 = 1.6576 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Subhranshu Sahu)

19 Aug 2024
