Oak Hill Leads Private Debt Deal for Vista’s Model N Buyout
A group of private credit lenders led by Oak Hill Advisors is in discussions to provide about $1 billion of debt to support Vista Equity Partners’ acquisition of Model N, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.
(Bloomberg) -- A group of private credit lenders led by Oak Hill Advisors is in discussions to provide about $1 billion of debt to support Vista Equity Partners’ acquisition of Model N, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.