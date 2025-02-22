‘Objectionable, unwarranted’: India gives sharp response to Turkish President’s Kashmir remark during Pakistan visit

India has given a sharp response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his Kashmir remarks during a visit to Pakistan. In a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that Jammu and Kashmir are “integral parts of India” and comments on India's territorial integrity are “unacceptable”.

India also added that it has lodged a “strong protest” on the matter with the Turkish ambassador in New Delhi.

“We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are eternal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Such unwarranted statements on India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable. Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA also pointed out Pakistan's frequent engagement in "cross-border terrorism", suggesting that the Turkish President should have called it out.

“No other country has any locus standi to comment on it. Instead of commenting on internal affairs of another country, it would have been appropriate if Pakistan's policy of using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, had been called out,” the foreign ministry said.

India's response has come a week after Turkish President Erdogan brought up the Kashmir issue during his two-day visit to Pakistan. “The Kashmir issue should be addressed according to the UN resolution through dialogue and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

