Obscene videos case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, arrested on kidnapping charges, sent to judicial custody till May 14
Before being sent to the judicial custody, HD Revanna was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after his arrest on May 4 in the alleged case of kidnapping of a woman.
Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, who was arrested in the alleged case of kidnapping a woman, has been sent to the judicial custody until May 14. HD Revanna's bail petition before a sessions court has been posted for Thursday. HD Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and father of Prajwal Revanna – accused of sexually assaulting several women – was produced before an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate where he was sent to judicial custody until May 14.